National recognition for former Rowan jobs recruiter

Robert Van Geons, the former head job recruiter for RowanWorks, has been recognized nationally as one of "North America's 50 Top Economic Developers," according to a news release provided by Consultant Connect.

Van Geons recently left Rowan County to serve as president and CEO of the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation. Van Geons had served as executive director of RowanWorks since 2008.

"The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site consultant community for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve," the release states. "Each top 50 economic developer will be featured in an ebook. These industry leaders will be interviewed for the ebook to share their expertise in the field and leadership insights they’ve learned along the way. Consultant Connect strives to lift up this industry by recognizing remarkable economic developers for the entire economic development community to learn from."

The release describes Consultant Connect as an entity that "not only gives economic developers an inside look into the world of site selection – it gives them the applicable information necessary to propel their communities forward."

For more information, visit www.consultantconnect.org or call 269-207-4982.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.