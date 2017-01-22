With the rip of a chainsaw Cabarrus County dedicates new park

From Cabarrus County: According to a news release, a crowd of more than 100 neighbors and park supporters anxiously stood by as park manager Byron Haigler sliced through a cedar log to signal the opening of Rob Wallace Park (12900 Bethel School Rd., Midland). They were ready to take to the first trails and playgrounds in southern Cabarrus County.

Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Steve Morris painted a picture of the park as the architecture emerged from the fog.

“What was once a blank canvas is now a recreational treasure. Mountain bike trails are carved into the landscape to offer enthusiasts a challenging course in a county with no mountains. The playground invites kids of all ages to run and play. The fishing pier bobs in the pond, as the boardwalk frames the water.” Morris said. “Memories will be made here for generations to come.”

The countdown to the opening of Wallace Park began with a groundbreaking ceremony in July.

“Where we are standing now, sat bulldozers and other heavy machinery. They didn’t stop until it was complete,” said Morris. “January isn’t exactly the perfect time to celebrate a park opening, but for Rob Wallace Park it’s the beginning of a new year and new growth in Cabarrus.

A larger park dedication event will take place later this spring, according to the release.

The 143-acre park is a gift of its natural habitat, with plans that phase the land into a modern and green space to enjoy the outdoors. The County began construction on phase one in April to add a boardwalk, fishing pond, mountain and bike trails, playground and picnic areas, and the park office. A substantial portion of the project’s estimated $6.7 million cost went toward acquisition of the uniquely suited land, with the remainder devoted to project planning, site work and amenities.

Future phases include nature classrooms, and additional play areas, piers and trails that use the natural resources in the area. Fallen trees can become wildlife habitats, tree stumps can make great stepping blocks and vines can send visitors from platform to platform—a concept that reuses natural elements and keeps this treasured part of Cabarrus green. An aerial adventure park is also under consideration for this space.

The park will operate its winter schedule, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and weekends, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. From March-October, the park will operate seven days-a-week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The winter schedule will resume in November.

For more information on Wallace Park and the opening event, visit http://bit.ly/cabcorwp or call 704-920-3484.

