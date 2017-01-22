One dead, four injured in Ballantyne-area crash

A driver involved in Sunday's Ballantyne-area crash that injured multiple people has died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two cars were traveling south on Johnston Road just past Ballantyne Crossing Avenue around 1:58 a.m. when one of the cars hit the other.

Mario Luke Charles Fusco, 45, was driving a Hyundai Equus at a high rate of speed when he struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer from behind. The Chevrolet ran off the road, struck a tree and rolled over. The Hyundai rotated, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Five people, including Fusco, were injured. Fusco went to Carolinas Medical Center where he died Monday, police say.

Police believe speed and excess alcohol use contributed to the crash. No one was in the car with Fusco when he crashed.

Two people in the Chevrolet, including the driver, were seriously injured. The other two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police say Fusco was facing charges in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.