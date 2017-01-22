Man shot 8 times in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County deputies said they are searching for up to five possible suspects after a 28-year-old man was shot to death.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Hillian Edwards Road.

James Henderson, 28, was shot and killed just outside of Cheraw. Deputies said he was shot at least eight times.

Witnesses said Henderson drove a friend home and returned to Hillian Edwards Road. He reportedly said people were "out to kill him."

According to deputies, Henderson got multiple phone calls, the last call was from someone who told him to go outside of his home. That's when witnesses said he was confronted by four or five suspects prior to the shooting.

Deputies said Henderson then ran across Highway 9 to a wooded area where he was found dead.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101. Tips may be made anonymously.

