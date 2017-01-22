Man hurt in Saturday night shooting in north Charlotte

A man was hurt in a Saturday night shooting in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Charlotte.

Police were called to a home on Griers Grove Road and found a man that had been shot. According to police, the incident happened in the yard.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by family members where he is being treated. Detectives were reportedly at the hospital speaking to witnesses to figure out what happened.

Police don't think the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

CMPD continue to investigate.

