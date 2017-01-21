FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Sunday

We’ve been watching it all week and now it’s almost here. We have another First Alert Day for Sunday, due to the possibility of severe weather.

The first wave of heavy precipitation has almost moved out. We made it through round #1 – and actually benefited from it. Many of us got healthy rainfall totals. The airport picked up just under of an inch of much needed rain. Tonight, we could still some showers or drizzle. Fog can’t even be ruled out.

Sunday morning brings round #2. As you start the day, rain will likely already be in the picture. There will be pockets of heavy rain at times. The bigger concern for tomorrow will be the shear in the atmosphere. Will there be enough instability in the morning – typically the most stable time of the day? If so, thunderstorms will be a possibility. While severe weather on a January morning is hardly typical, it can happen. We are monitoring it closely.

There will likely be a lull during part of the afternoon before the final round moves through. Late afternoon through the evening, seems to be the target time for that. More heavy rain will move into the Carolinas, moving southwest to northeast. This will be the most unsettled period. Thunderstorms are possible and some could be severe. The threat for isolated tornadoes isn’t huge – but it also isn’t zero. Make sure you have a way to get updated weather information all day long on Sunday. The WBTV Weather App will alert you if there is a warning in your area (assuming your settings allow for that).

By Monday, only a few wrap-around showers will be left around. The severe threat will be over. However, we could pick up another inch or more of rain by the time all is said and done.

Be safe and stay alert tomorrow!

