Gas pump compromised at Indian Trail 7-11

A 7-11 employee in Indian Trail found a set of suspicious data cables inside a gas pump Friday morning.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the worker noticed the integrity seals on the pump has been compromised.

When he looked inside, he discovered an extra set of ribbon cables connected to the pump's data board.

The employee called the sheriff's office.

Union County deputies say they have not had any reports of compromised credit or debit cards which may have been intercepted.

Deputies encourage anyone who has gotten fuel at this location to check their credit card and bank card activity for suspicious activity.

The 7-11 is located at 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.