Driver unhurt when dump truck overturns

A dump truck lost control and came to rest on its side Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.

The driver was not hurt with the truck overturned in wet conditions about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Pressley Road. That is just west of I-77 near the S. Tryon Street exit.

The driver was outside the vehicle talking with officers shortly after the accident.

He did not appear to be injured and Medic was not on scene.

