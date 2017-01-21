One dead in overnight crash in north Charlotte

One person died in a single-car crash just after 11:00 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Police say a red four-door Mazda ran off the road and struck two trees.

The driver, 58-year-old Michael Robert Kneepkens, died at the scene.

According to police, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

CMPD, Charlotte Fire and Medic responded to the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169.

