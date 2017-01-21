Driver crashes into pole on I-77

A driver is recovering after slamming into a traffic camera pole on I-77 southbound near I-485 early Saturday morning in Huntersville.

Huntersville Fire officials say the driver went off the road and wrapped the car around the pole.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was treated by Medic.

No word on what lead to the crash or any charges against the driver.

