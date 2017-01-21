Driver crashes into pole on I-77

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman reported being sexually assaulted while walking in the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road around 6:30 p.m. Jan 23.More >>
According to an announcement made on Monday, after an extensive national search, the RowanWORKS Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of award-winning economic development executive Rodney “Rod” A. Crider, CEcD & CCE, as President and CEO.More >>
Several familiar names will be sharing their stories with students in Rowan and Cabarrus counties this week.More >>
Alexis Mitchell, 18, was last seen at leaving her home on the 6300 block of Hadley Green Court around 5 p.m. Friday.More >>
A Mecklenburg County inmate is facing additional charges after investigators say he attempted to escape over the weekend.More >>
