Rainbow flag stolen from Charlotte church

A local in south Charlotte church says they continue to face discrimination and vandalism.

Wedgewood Church reported their rainbow flag stolen over the weekend. This is not the first time the church has dealt with problems.

Pastor Chris Ayer, who leads the church, said that whoever took the flag this time got creative.

The flag was taken down before. After raising the tie down in the flag pole, it still didn’t keep some thieves away.

According to Ayer they had to have used a ladder.

The church, famous for it rainbow-colored doors, has dealt with worse.

They hope to replace the flag soon and are considering the possibility of cameras.

Wedgewood church did file a police report and police are looking into it.

