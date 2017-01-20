Person shot, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte

One person was hospitalized after they were shot in northeast Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident happened near the BP gas station on the 500 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. Police confirmed one person was shot, but did not give further details.

Medic said the person shot was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.

