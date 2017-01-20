Kannapolis residents weigh in on Inauguration day

Inside A-1 Barber Lounge Salon and Spa in Kannapolis, a hair cut always comes with a side of conversation. Business was bustling as owner Keen Clowney worked on clients.

"I call it our country club. A place where we can all hang out and gossip," he said.

But Friday afternoon, the talk was all Donald J. Trump as his Inauguration festivities echoed from on the television up front.

"Oh yeah. It's been on all day. All day. I've been watching Trump," barber Kehfafa Mitchell said.

Keen Clowney cast his vote for Hillary Clinton, but has chosen to be optimistic about the next four years.

"I just want to see America great again... I am trusting and praying that he comes with some good suggestions," he said.

Mitchell is a bit more skeptical.

"Most of the people he's surrounding himself with are on the upper scale. These are white color workers, not blue collar," Mitchell said.

Across the street at Lee's Sandwich Shop, the day's headline is a welcomed one. Rita George has been a Trump supporter from the start.

"I think he's going to do something. I think he's going to do a lot for us," she said.

Robert Little says the presidential swearing in gave him goosebumps.

"I think he stands for the normal, everyday working person," he said.

The working person is something people inside both businesses can agree on in a town that has watched thousands of jobs fade away over the past decade.

"When the mill left, closed, a lot of the money left Kannapolis and it turned into a ghost town. I want to see what he does for the little man," Mitchell said.

Kannapolis may be 375 miles away from Washington DC, but the transition of power might has well have happened in their own backyard.

"I think the Lord has given us another chance and we've got to get it right this time," Little said.

