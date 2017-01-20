Molly's Kids: 'Please meet my daughter Hannah...'

"This is not the future I had in mind for my daughter."

A hard thing to admit for any parent. Those words came from Crystal Green in Lincolnton. Her 19-year-old daughter, Hannah Guardado, was diagnosed with the rare and virtually unheard of “POTS & Dysautomonia”.

Crystal spends much of her life explaining what “POTS” is and what Hannah goes through. Technically, it stands for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.

But what does it mean? Crystal says when Hannah goes from sitting to standing – something we all do dozens of times a day -- her heart rate shoots up because it’s not pumping blood to the brain fast enough. Within the first ten minutes of standing, Hannah's heart rate increases by 30-beats a minute. That causes her to faint.

"From the outside she looks completely healthy,” Crystal said. “She’s a beautiful girl. It's everything on the inside that is a wreck. She used to be so alive. I hate to say this but POTS took life from her. Hannah can't go anywhere by herself. She can't walk for long distances for fear she will faint."

Crystal says despite the condition taking everything out of Hannah... she pushed through and with the help of homebound classes, recently graduated from Lincolnton High School.

"We were so proud!" Crystal said.

Hannah has had a port for two years, constantly feels nauseous and gets an IV infusion three days a week. Her mom says she’s in lots of pain, but keeps up a good fight. She once met Carolina Panthers superstar Thomas Davis who reminded her to always “Keep Pounding”.

As for the future, Crystal also says there is no doctor in the state of North Carolina to treat or manage this condition. They’ve been trying to get Hannah into a specialty Vanderbilt Clinic in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We’re hoping Vanderbilt could give us an answer we need,” Crystal said. "I don't want my girl to lose hope."

That’s one reason we’re thrilled to welcome Hannah as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. Send a good thought her way, even if it’s just one. She and her mom will be reading them all.

“I don’t want to be negative, but I’m crying out as a parent," Crystal said. "We don’t know what else to do. I don’t even fully know what types of resources are out there.”

With that said, if someone happens to know anyone else battling POTS please let Crystal and Hannah know. I can connect you through email. Just let me know at mgrantham@wbtv.com.

TD said it best, Hannah. #KeepPounding

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**