Charlotte voters share inauguration day expectations

The lunch hour offers one of the busiest of periods of the day at east Charlotte's Landmark Diner, and the customers during noon time found themselves engaged in what could be called presidential dinner theater.

For those tuned into the transition of power, concern is a common and operative word.

Without a doubt the new Commander in Chief, according to voters, will have his hands full finding common ground in a country with stark differences.

Chris Howell is among those hoping for unity.

"Bringing the country back together, just allowing them to heal just from the different things that have been going on, since the last president," he said.

Among the many questions facing President Donald Trump is how he will govern.

Former Charlotte mayor Eddie Knox, who was both a Democrat and Republican, expects he will face a challenging road.

"He's got an overwhelming job, to say the least. He's starting out with a very low rating, acceptability. I think that he has a majority in the Senate and in the House. He's very minimally accepted, and I think that will be hard to overcome," Knox said.

The challenge that many see is the reality of delivering on campaign promises and creating an effective healthcare safety net.

Sandy Saunders is among those looking for solutions.

"I'm wondering what's going to happen with all of the people who have insurance with Obamacare?” She asked. ”What's he going to do about that and Medicare, because I'm a senior on Medicare and I'm very concerned about that."

Success of a Trump administration, according to those who tuned in, may hinge upon those he surrounds himself with.

Brian Sifford is among those that’s not ready to judge just yet.

"I would think if he were to pick people in his cabinet to give him good guidance, that would be a big plus."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.