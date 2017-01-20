11 guns found so far this school year in CMS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District reports since school started back in August that 11 guns have been found on a CMS campus.

In 2016, 10 guns were found on a CMS school campus. The year before that seven guns were found during the school year. The district has already outpaced numbers for the past two years.

The latest gun was found at Garinger High School on January 17. The police report states a student brought a loaded semi-automatic pistol to school. Marijuana was also found on the student.

Many wonder why students are bringing guns to school.

"They feel like they are bullied, the environment is not safe," Future LEADERS Executive Director Dee Rankin said. "They feel like there is a need to protect themselves."

Rankin's organization deals with CMS students daily, including some who have brought weapons to school. He thinks CMS can do a better job listening to students who have been bullied.

"There's a lack of empathy, a lack of understanding," Rankin said. "There's obviously a breakdown between communication between the students and the school, because there is obviously an environment of bullying in the schools."

Another loaded gun was found at Randolph Middle School on Friday 13. The police reports states a student brought a .40 caliber to school. It was found in the student's book bag.

"What kind of climate do we have in our schools that they think that it is OK to do?" Randolph Middle School parent Eileen Walshmiot asked.

Parents are concerned students are bringing guns to school because of what is happening in the students' neighborhoods. Some say they feel unsafe. Until those issues are resolved, parents said moms and dads play a major role in keeping other kids safe at schools.

"Will the parents step up to the plate?" Randolph MS parent Anthony McKune asked. "Because really the problem is with the parents. It's not within the teachers. It's not within the school system. It's within the parents. You should know what your kid has in his bag."

CMS said no students or staff were harmed in the cases where guns were brought to school. CMS is also reminding parents to tell students what not to bring to school.

The district says students will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

