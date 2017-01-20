Armed woman locks clerk in restroom, robs store in Granite Falls

Police in Granite Falls are trying to identify a woman they say robbed a local store and locked the clerk in a restroom at gunpoint Thursday.

The robbery happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Market Basket convenience store on South Main Street. Officers got to the scene and found the clerk, a 56-year-old man, locked in a bathroom.

The clerk told the officers that he was approached by a female with a gun outside the front door. The female, whose face was covered, led him into the store and to a restroom in the back, locking him inside.

The clerk, who was unharmed, immediately used his cell phone to call 911.

The female is described as tall and slim with light-colored hair. She was possibly driving a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the woman responsible should call Detective Clint Ferguson with the Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358, or Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

