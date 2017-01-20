First Alert: Better picture of storm timelines for this weekend

As we've advertised for a few days now, both days this weekend have been designated as First Alert weather days with a very potent storm system that will provide several rounds of rain and storms.

If you count this morning's rain as round 1, then round 2 is set to arrive Saturday afternoon. It looks like the timing is from about lunchtime through the evening. This will be mostly rounds of heavy rain, with a few storms possible. However, the severe weather threat will hold mainly across the Deep South, and outside of the Carolinas.

Attached you'll see the Saturday Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) as well as a guideline graphic for what each risk level means. So for Saturday, we're just in the general thunderstorm (light green) area, which means severe storms are not anticipated at this time. But- any strong storm can still be damaging or disruptive with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning.

Round 3 arrives on Sunday morning, and this round could pack a little more of a punch. Although the current SPC Outlook for Sunday still has the main severe threat to our southeast, a few of our far southern counties are under the Marginal risk (darker green), which means isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. And remember, these outlooks are still 1-2 days away and are subject to change as the event gets closer. Especially on Sunday, a slight shift in the severe threat corridor could put more of our counties in the Marginal risk area. So bottom line, the severe weather threat is higher on Sunday versus Saturday, but still at this time does not look to be widespread on either day for our WBTV counties.

There could potentially be another round of showers and storms that comes through later in the day on Sunday, and we still can't rule out severe weather with that final wave late Sunday.

In addition to the severe weather threat, heavy rain amounts of another 1-2" will be possible over the weekend before everything finally wraps up early on Monday. This will be on top of the .25"-.50" some spots already saw on Friday morning.

As always, we encourage you to download the WBTV weather app so that you can get any severe alerts sent to your phone in the event of severe weather in your neighborhood. This forecast is also subject to change as it will remain very fluid, so be sure to check back in with your WBTV First Alert Forecast on air and online all weekend long.

