Huntersville police trying to ID Christmas Eve pharmacy robber

Police in Huntersville are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who robbed a local pharmacy on Christmas Eve.

The robbery happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on the 16700 block of Birkdale Commons Parkway. Officers said the person responsible went into the store, walked straight to the pharmacy and demanded prescription pills while implying they had a weapon.

Officials said the robber was wearing a dust mask, black gloves, a Carolina Panthers boonie-style hat with white trim, a blue jacket, Carolina Panthers t-shirt, black pants, and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the person pictured is asked to call Lieutenant Andrew Dempski at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

