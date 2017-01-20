Person found shot in uptown Charlotte

One person was hospitalized after they were found shot in uptown Charlotte Friday.

The victim was found in near the intersection of 5th and College Streets. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers said it is believed the victim was shot at a different location.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.

