Spicy Hamachi Rice Crispy Treat & Niwa Roll

Spicy Hamachi Rice Crispy Treat
Steamed white rice
1 lb fresh Hamachi finely chopped
1T Soy Sauce
1T Sake
1T Mirin
1T Korean Chili Sauce
1T Sriracha
1t Minced Ginger
1t Minced Garlic
Serrano Pepper, sliced
Form rice into 1 inch cubes and sauté in peanut oil until brown on all sides. Mix all other ingredients. Top each rice block with one heaping tablespoon of Hamachi mixture and once slice serrano pepper.
Niwa Roll
1C Sushi Rice, prepared to package instructions
4 Asparagus Spears, steamed
1 Cucumber, julienned
1 Avocado, sliced
Steamed Gobo (Burdock Root), julienned
Kaiware (daikon radish sprouts)
Kanpyo
Shiso leaves
2 Nori sheets
Place a nori sheet lengthwise on a bamboo rolling mat, shiny-side down. Position the sheet about 1-inch from the edge of the mat closest to you and leave some of the bamboo mat exposed on either side of the nori sheet. Wet your hands in cool water and take a handful of sushi rice. Place the rice in the center of the nori and use your fingers to spread the rice evenly over the nori. Be sure to leave a 3/4-inch strip of nori uncovered on the far side. Place two asparagus spears, several cucumber, gobo and avocado strips, shisho leaf, kaiware and kanpyo along the center of the rice. Be careful not to overfill the nori. Place your fingertips over the fillings to hold them in place. Then, use your thumbs to lift up the edge of the bamboo rolling mat closest to you. Begin rolling the mat away from you, while applying pressure to the fillings to keep the roll firm. Roll the mat over slowly until it covers the rice and the near and far sides of rice join, still leaving the 3/4-inch strip of nori, rice-free, exposed. While holding the bamboo mat in position, apply pressure to the roll with your fingers to make the roll firm. Slice the roll in half, then cut both rolls twice to make 8 equal sized pieces. Makes two rolls.