Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in southwest Charlotte

A homeowner fatally shot a man who broke into a home in southwest Charlotte Friday, according to police.

The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Musket Lane, just off of Sandy Porter Road. Officers said a man, later identified as 32-year-old Phuc Hong Doan, broke into the home, then grabbed a knife when confronted by the homeowner.

Police said the homeowner attempted to get the knife away from Doan before firing a weapon.

Doan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kim Badger tells WBTV she is the homeowner who shot and killed Doan.

She said this all started when she saw Doan trying to get into a neighbor's home.

This caught his attention,and he approached her.

"We wrestled on the front porch, I tried keeping him from going into the house. Evidently I lost, he got in the house," Badger said.

It was at this point when both police and Badger say the situation became dangerous.

"He grabbed a knife, and we wrestled down the hall," Badger said.

Badger said she tried wrestling the knife away from Doan. When she couldn't, she shot him dead.

Despite putting her life in jeopardy, Badger said the only thing going through her mind was her two sons' safety.

"Didn't think anything but keeping the kids safe. I was keeping my sons safe," Badger said.

This is still an ongoing investigation. At this point, police are not arresting Badger.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

