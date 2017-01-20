Thief being sought in multiple Alexander County vehicle break-ins

A thief is being sought in the break-ins of 18 vehicles in Alexander County.

Deputies say the break-ins occurred Wednesday in the Bethlehem area near Greenlea Circle, Hillsboro Road and Wittenburg Springs.

The vehicles were unlocked when the break-ins occurred. Bookbags, purses and change were some of the items reported stolen.

Alexander County deputies are asking anyone with information to call them at 828-632-1111, extension 617.

