Thief being sought in multiple Alexander County vehicle break-in - | WBTV Charlotte

Thief being sought in multiple Alexander County vehicle break-ins

(Source: Alexander County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Alexander County Sheriff's Office)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A thief is being sought in the break-ins of 18 vehicles in Alexander County. 

Deputies say the break-ins occurred Wednesday in the Bethlehem area near Greenlea Circle, Hillsboro Road and Wittenburg Springs. 

The vehicles were unlocked when the break-ins occurred. Bookbags, purses and change were some of the items reported stolen. 

Alexander County deputies are asking anyone with information to call them at 828-632-1111, extension 617.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly