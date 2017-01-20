Business owner puzzled at DOT decision to put traffic light on Highway 52

Derek Sifford is simply saying that he believes the state wasted millions of dollars to change and intersection on Highway 52 that will now get a traffic light.

The intersection of 52 and Anthony, Crescent, and Gold Knob roads was an area where many accidents took place. DOT cited statistics that showed there were 17 crashes and one fatality at the intersection near Sifford’s Service station from 2008 to 2010.

DOT rebuilt the intersection, closing off Gold Knob Road and creating turn lanes.

That project meant Sifford and others lost a good bit of his property, though he was paid a little more than $200,000. Other property owners were also compensated for the land the state took to reconfigure the intersection.

The NCDOT began talking to property owners about making changes to the intersection in 2012. At that time Derek Sifford said "You double the crossing distance without putting up a traffic light, how do you propose that will help?”

On Friday, Sifford says someone from DOT told him that the state had completed a new traffic study that concluded the traffic light was now needed.

“And now, after studying what they did, the project completed, they realized oh we need a traffic light to control traffic flow here," Sifford said on Friday.

Pat Ivey, Division Engineer for the area, confirmed for WBTV that Sifford is correct. Ivey said the new study indicated the need for the light.

“The signal light was not originally part of the project. We did commit to go back and do a study once the intersection project was completed," Ivey said. "That intersection was such an accident problem as a five legged intersection.”

When asked if the traffic light should have been the solution from the start, Ivey said no, that the real danger was the configuration of the streets coming together. He said that a traffic light would not have worked at the "five legged" intersection, but that it would work with the current configuration.

Ivey said that there is not timetable yet for completion of the installation of the signal.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.