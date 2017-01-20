Pair accused in abuse of 7-week-old, 16-month old in Alexander County

Two people were charged Thursday in the abuse of a 7-week-old and a 16-month old child in Alexander County.

The Alexander's County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from DSS regarding child abuse. Deputies responded to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem and identified 22-year-old Zackary Puckett as a suspect in the case. Pucket was brought in for questioning and charged with three counts of felony child abuse following an investigation by the SBI, DSS and medical staff.

Summer Lewis, 25, was identified as a second suspect in the case. She was arrested in Charlotte and brought back to Alexander County where she was charged with accessory after the fact of felony child abuse.

The 7-week-old and 16-month-old are both in custody of DSS. Deputies did not release how the children were abused.

Puckett and Lewis are expected to appear in court Monday.

