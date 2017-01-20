Power restored to more than 6,000 after car crashes into power pole

Power restored to more than 6,000 after car crashes into power p - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

More than 6,000 homes lost power near uptown Charlotte Friday morning after a vehicle smashed into a power pole. 

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. on W. Morehead Street near McNinch Street. 

Crews had power restored to the 6,159 homes by 1 p.m.

