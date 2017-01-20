CMS students watch inauguration in D.C.

A group of students and chaperones from Providence High School were in Washington, D.C. to watch the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump.

Anne McCanless, who teaches civics, economics, and leadership, says this is her third inauguration trip. She says the students get to see "real" history.

The students and chaperones left Thursday and will return over the weekend. In addition to viewing the Inauguration from the National Mall, the students will visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture. They will also tour the FDR and Martin Luther King, Junior Memorials.

"Students may have seen videos of Inaugural speeches of former presidents or even had to read the speeches as an assignment but to be on the Mall with possibly millions of people is a once in a lifetime experience," McCanless wrote to WBTV's Sharon Smith.

"The American traditions and customs of now 45 presidents and 58 inaugurations are seen, felt, and heard! Patriotism and nationalism are on display. It is a historical event. Washington, D.C. is the home of our nation's capitol and government and this is a fantastic opportunity for students to see museums, monuments, and experience this special American event," McCanless added.

McCanless expects the students will also see marchers and protestors from the Women's March as the timing coincides with one of their museum tours.

"I have Trump and Hillary fans on the bus. There will be conversation but I am hoping to see that the words urge each other to more dialogue and maybe even action! We are very excited!" said McCanless.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.