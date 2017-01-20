Man on Rowan County's Most Wanted list arrested - | WBTV Charlotte

Man on Rowan County's Most Wanted list arrested

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man on Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list has been arrested. 

Deputies say they arrested 54-year-old Charles Wesley Wilson, who was wanted for sex offender failing to notify of address change.

Wilson was arrested in Rockwell and removed from the county's Most Wanted list. 

His last known location was Kannapolis.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly