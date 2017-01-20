Mark Martin overwhelmed to enter NASCAR Hall of Fame with his idols

Mark Martin’s career spanned four decades and includes 96 wins across NASCAR’s three national series. This week he will add one more achievement to that list, being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.



"I was overwhelmed, I really didn't expect it. I have a lot of different emotions about it, one of them is I'm a little bit embarrassed because you know the pioneers of this sport, with this years class there'll only be 40 in the hall of fame and those are the pioneers and founders of this sport. I mean the heroes, my idols so it seems kind of weird to be going in there,” Martin explained. “It makes me think about how lucky I was to get to do what I did."



He started racing in Arkansas when he was a teenager, and he didn’t always get a warm reception. ”Some of the first memories that come to mind were the haters. I got started really really young, I was 15 and I looked 10. We were very successful right out of the gate, and we were racing against men that were in their 30s or 40s or whatever. There were a few that had trouble with that, and I remember that. I remember the battles we had on and off the race track because of that,” Martin said.



Some of his fondest memories from the early days of his career are from 1974 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas. "The first time I went to I-30 Speedway they wouldn't let me in the pits because I wasn't old enough, and I was like but I'm the driver though."



Later that year, they had the Arkansas State Championship, "It was 50 laps, most of our races were 15 laps, and we won that race. It was like the Daytona 500,” Martin said. "That was the first really big win of my career and to me I only have a handful of really big wins and that was number one."



If Martin could write his own legacy it would be simple, ”I would hope that it would be a guy that raced hard, but was fair. I believe you can do both,” Martin said. “I wasn't the best racer and certainly am not the smartest, but I was determined and dedicated and you wouldn't outwork me."



Martin credits his mother and father for all the sacrifices they made to help him race. His father passed away in 1998, but Martin knows how his dad would feel about his induction into the Hall of Fame. ”Oh my God, he would be so proud, I just so much wish he could be here,” Martin said. "He was really proud, he was frustrated sometimes with me because my style was a little bit different than his would've been. He definitely would've been heck for Dale Earnhardt to handle cause he would've raced hard like Earnhardt and that wasn't my style. He was always so proud, he worked so hard in the early years to make it happen, and the cool thing is my mother is going to get to be here and she also worked very hard and made sacrifices early in my career for this to happen. I'm sad that my dad can't be here for this, but I'm really excited that she will be."



When it comes to what Martin thinks the future of the sport will be, “I just hope that the sport continues to be really really fun to watch. I thought we saw some great racing 2016 and I'm so excited for the 2017 season."

