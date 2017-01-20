Charlotte officer injured, driver charged with DWI after crashing into police car

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hospitalized after being struck by an accused impaired driver early Friday morning.

CMPD says 25-year-old Lance Owens ran a red light at the intersection of Tyvola Road and Old Pineville Road, striking the officer in an unmarked patrol car.

It happened around 12:09 a.m.

The officer went to Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Owens was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI, resist/obstruct/delay, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

A passenger in Owens' vehicle, 22-year-old Jevail Owens, had warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

