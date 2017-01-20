WEATHER: Wet start ahead of FIRST ALERT weekend

Wet Start Today

2nd Round Saturday

3rd Round Sunday

A solid band of rain is crossing the Carolinas this morning. This will certainly impact the Friday morning commute, especially on the earlier end, as it looks like the window for steadiest rain will be from about 5-7am, with lingering showers lasting through mid-morning. By lunch-time, showers taper off, leaving just clouds and mild conditions for the balance of the day, as temps will once again reach the mild 60s.

But, the next round of rain will be right on its heels. A large scale storm system will arrive Saturday and with a trailing upper level storm, bring a second round of rain through here Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will also see disruptive weather with periods of rain and possibly a gusty thunderstorm. Both weekend days have been designated as "Alert Days" due to the expected wet weather and potential severe weather on Sunday, so have a backup plan if you have outdoor activities on the calendar.

We may not dry out for good until the second half of the day Monday, and there are some indications that 4-day rain totals from today-Monday could reach 1 - 2" in some areas.

Once we get past that point, our weather slowly settles down next week but temperatures will remain elevated and hovering in the 60s for the next 7-days. However, for the cold-weather lovers, there are now some signs pointing to another cold shot arriving for the last weekend of January. Stay tuned!

Happy Friday

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

