Charlotte mother accused of killing baby

Hello everyone and good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow doing my usual morning check-in with you! Today is Friday, January 20. Here is a first look at the stories we're working on. We have the hardest working anchors and reporters here ready to get your day started. Watch WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 this morning!

LIVE: This headline is disturbing but it's an active investigation in Charlotte. A mother is accused of killing her three-month-old baby. The woman is 30-years-old. The infant was a little boy. WBTV's Micah Smith will have a live report right at 5 a.m. with more on what happened and the official charges against the mother.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer is in the hospital after a crash along Tyvola Road overnight while you were sleeping. We're finding out what happened and who may be at fault.

INAUGURATION DAY: There will be extensive coverage all day of the inauguration of Donald Trump. This morning we're talking about the slate of events happening today, including the security, speeches, parades and protests. You'll get a first live look at what's happening on the ground!

One of the most sought after fugitives is on U.S. soil. We'll tell you what's next for drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Charlotte Restaurant Week is back! We'll tell you how many restaurants are taking part this time.

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Remember, Meteorologist Al Conklin is declaring tomorrow and Sunday First Alert Days because of the rain that is being forecasted for the weekend. You'll start seeing those changes as early as this morning! Get the most accurate look by watching now! He'll have updates every seven minutes.

We're live on air now. Tune in!

Christine