Hit and run chase down

A school bus taking kids home from Waddell Language Academy burst into flames from the engine compartment. 16 students and the driver all got off safely. Parents tell us this particular bus has suffered mechanical problems in the past.
A local fire chief from Conover is called a hero tonight rushing in to save a man and a young girl after their car slammed into a building. He was back at work today after spending the last 24 hours in the hospital. Reporter Ben Williamson interviews him at 11:00.
Hit and run accidents have become commonplace. Tonight, a Huntersville man got rear-ended at a stop sign, then chased down the offending driver who tried to get away using his dash cam to get the license. As it turned out, police told him they had several complaints about the same driver who they caught and arrested.
Wait until you see a boat load of tourists who get a little too close to a large alligator who decided to join people in the boat.
Luis Alberto Cruz-Rojas, 29, is wanted on two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.More >>
According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Eric Deon Combs was booked in the Gaston County jail Saturday morning after turning himself in to the Montgomery County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Rain is already coming down in across parts of the WBTV viewing area Saturday evening. The heaviest is likely to fall from I-40, north into the Mountains. There could be pockets of heavy rain.More >>
Five months before the mayoral primary, three Democratic candidates for mayor held their first forum before more than 200 people Saturday, with Mayor Jennifer Roberts and challengers Vi Lyles and Joel Ford debating the city’s response in releasing video of the Keith Scott shooting.More >>
Fearing a changing climate, federal budget cuts and environmental policies from President Donald Trump, the marchers took to the streets and circled around a few blocks near the park. They demanded support for research funding and evidence-based environmental policies.More >>
