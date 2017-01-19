Hit and run chase down

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A school bus taking kids home from Waddell Language Academy burst into flames from the engine compartment. 16 students and the driver all got off safely. Parents tell us this particular bus has suffered mechanical problems in the past.

A local fire chief from Conover is called a hero tonight rushing in to save a man and a young girl after their car slammed into a building. He was back at work today after spending the last 24 hours in the hospital. Reporter Ben Williamson interviews him at 11:00.

Hit and run accidents have become commonplace. Tonight, a Huntersville man got rear-ended at a stop sign, then chased down the offending driver who tried to get away using his dash cam to get the license. As it turned out, police told him they had several complaints about the same driver who they caught and arrested.

Wait until you see a boat load of tourists who get a little too close to a large alligator who decided to join people in the boat.

