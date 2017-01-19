Driver follows alleged hit-and-run suspect leading to arrest

(A still from the dash-cam footage provided by the victim)

Most can say they've felt the jolt of a fender bender or two. You usually get out of your car and swap insurance cards, but one man told WBTV the guy who hit him skipped that step.

The man, who is a family member of a WBTV employee, asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. He said the incident happened yesterday on Hambright Road in Huntersville.

"I was making a right-hand turn and was hit from behind. As soon as the light turned green, they floored it," he said.

It didn't take him long to decide to follow the car.

"It was almost just like an instant reaction where it was like, 'nope, you're not getting away,'" he said.

A dash camera he'd just installed a few months ago captured the whole pursuit while he called police and read them the tag number. He said the man wouldn't stop.

"I had turned on my hazard lights and was making clear that I was calling the cops, and making sure they would pull over to the side of the road," he said.

In the video, you can see the suspect appearing to pull over then taking off again. He eventually crashed into a ditch. Police arrested 21-year-old Alexander Parisi soon charging him with hit and run.

"It sucks that you might have caused damage to someone else, but you should be responsible," he said.

The man believes he'll have to foot the $1,000 repair bill to fix something he says isn't his fault.

"Be an actual human and be responsible for the actions that you did," he said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.