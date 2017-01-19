Mother charged with murder in death of infant son

A Charlotte woman was arrested Thursday and charged in the death of her infant son.

Chaz Bush, 30, is charged with murder and felony child neglect resulting in serious injury. Police said Bush's son, 3-month-old son, Majestic Kancaid Bush, died on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Harrison Street Tuesday to assist with a Medic call. When they got to the home, they found the infant unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's death was ruled a homicide. Investigators said the infant died from neglect, but did not give further details.

Chaz Bush was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and placed under a $250,000 bond.

