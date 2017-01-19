Conover Fire Chief hailed a hero after rushing into crisis

The Fire Chief in Conover was out of the hospital and back at work Thursday after being admitted for smoke inhalation.

Wednesday morning, the fire chief rushed to save two people after a car crashed into a building. Fire officials said the car smashed into a brick building on Conover Boulevard East around 7:30 a.m. The chief was on his way to work when he heard the call over the scanner.

“I asked where the people were at and they said, 'he is still in and the car is still going,'” said Chief Mark Hinson.

The chief rushed into action without his gear to try and get to the man who was trapped. A 10-year-old girl was able to safely get out without assistance.

“I knew he was alive, and so I was able to get the car cut off and that stopped the noise and stuff we had going on," said Chief Hinson.

A medical emergency had caused the driver to lose control and slam into the building. His foot remained on the accelerator, which lead to heavy smoke and the back tire blowing up.

“Kind of describe it like you see on street, outlaws, the burning tires, the drag racing, that type of smoke but a lot of it,” said Hinson. “There are things running through my mind. What if the building catches on fire? What if the car explodes? What if the building comes down?”

The chief said his instincts took over and nothing else mattered.

“Another 30 seconds and we would have had active fire,” said Hinson.

Hinson was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe smoke inhalation. The driver was also treated, while the daughter was released to her family.

“The city manager called this morning and asked if I took the day off. I said, 'No, I am back to work,'" said Hinson.

“He does not like to sit behind a desk. He will lead from the front and he will not ask you to do anything he wouldn’t do,” said Chris Hicks, the fire inspector and investigator for Conover Fire.

The Chief has been serving communities for nearly 30 years and, even when the attention is on him, he gives credits to the men and women around him.

“These guys I work with are my heroes," he said. "I was just doing what I am called to do."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.