School districts need extra money to fulfill state mandate

NC state lawmakers want smaller K3 classrooms. They believe smaller classrooms will help boost academic achievement.

Many agree smaller class sizes work. The problem is where will the money come from to hire the extra teachers needed to carry out that mandate.

One school district is thinking about eliminating Arts and Physical education classes to fund teacher salaries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District parents hope CMS doesn't consider that plan.

"We can make the class sizes smaller, but what we'll see is wiggly children that aren't able to focus. They aren't able to pay attention and we are shooting ourselves in the foot," parent Marina Badir said.

Music educators are now nervous about talk of cuts in order to pay for new teachers.

"We're concerned that flexibility, or the lack of the flexibility, to use the funding for special teachers such as music educators will result in loss positions," NC Association of Music Educators Executive Director Pat Hall said.

NC State lawmaker Craig Horn said he has received calls from people concerned about what some school districts could put on the chopping block.

"Let's get everybody involved in the conversation and come up with an answer that makes sense," Horn said.

CMS said next school year it will need 353 new teachers to fulfill the mandate for lower K3 class sizes. The district said that will cost about $23.3 million. So far the district doesn't know where the money will come from.

Horn is sensitive to the unfunded mandate but believes school districts can start looking in their budgets to come up with the money.

"There's a bit of a balance between the quote of a concept of unfunded mandate when we tell you lower your class sizes but we don't give you any money to do so," Horn said. "We're also asking you to review how you're spending the money we are able to allocate."

Gaston County leaders said it will need more than 100 new K3 teachers. There is no word where the money will come from. Gaston county school leaders’ concern is space to create classrooms for the teachers.

Horn said there are options. He suggests delaying the start of lower class sizes to give school districts and the General Assembly more time to find the needed money.

Smaller class sizes are to begin 2017-2018 school year. He also said maybe reallocate other funding to help pay for new teacher positions.

The General Assembly starts its next session January 25.

