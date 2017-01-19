Rash of business break-ins in Hickory has merchants on edge

Amber Collins can't help but watch every passerby from a side window at her dog grooming business in Hickory. Ever since someone broke into the shop a couple of weeks ago, she has been on the lookout for whoever did it.

"They are out there walking around somewhere," she said.

Her shop, Poocchi, had a window on a door broken and cash taken.

"I feel violated," the business owner said.

It's not the only business hit by thieves in the past month. Thirteen businesses so far have been victims.

"It is disheartening that anyone would break into your place of business," said Jeri Hartshorn, who owns Whitfield's Flowers.

Most of the places that have been targeted are along or near the Highway 127 corridor north of downtown Hickory.

Surveillance pictures at one shows a bearded man wearing a camouflage jacket and a ball cap rifling through a desk. At another shop a man has a knit mask over his head and is seen trying to open a cash register drawer.

Police said in most cases the thieves were looking for money, but still took other items ranging from tools to computers. Officials said they cannot be sure that all 13 crimes are connected, but are certain at least some of them are.

They have asked business owners to double check their security systems and cameras and to take another look at money handling procedures. Hickory Police will conduct a free safety survey upon request.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is urged to call the Hickory Police Department. Collins hopes the cases can be solved soon, "So no one else will be violated like we were."

