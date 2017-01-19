WATCH LIVE: 2017 presidential inauguration

Donald J. Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States in a ceremony that began Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About 900,000 people showed up to brave the expected inclement weather on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Things got underway with musical performances at 9:30 a.m.



Trump was sworn in at noon, followed by his inaugural speech. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence was sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after which the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang.

When Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office, Trump put his hand on two Bibles; the Lincoln Bible, which President Barack Obama used, and a Bible given to Trump by his mother in 1955.

singer Jackie Evancho, 16 of America’s Got Talent, performed the national anthem.

