WATCH LIVE: 2017 presidential inauguration

As we move into the night, the rain will pick back up again and spread east. The I-77 corridor looks like the next target for heavy rain. That is why the First Alert Day has been extended into Monday.More >>
As we move into the night, the rain will pick back up again and spread east. The I-77 corridor looks like the next target for heavy rain. That is why the First Alert Day has been extended into Monday.More >>
The Red Cross says an adult was displaced in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the resident by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and hygiene items.More >>
The Red Cross says an adult was displaced in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the resident by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and hygiene items.More >>
Before Charlotte had a professional sports team, tall buildings or an outer belt, there was WBTV's Steve Crump.More >>
Before Charlotte had a professional sports team, tall buildings or an outer belt, there was WBTV's Steve Crump.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Dustin Dwight Suggs broke into a home in the 6500 block of Wingate Hill Road on April 10 and stole a flat screen TV, rifle and approximately $1,500 in cash.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Dustin Dwight Suggs broke into a home in the 6500 block of Wingate Hill Road on April 10 and stole a flat screen TV, rifle and approximately $1,500 in cash.More >>
The single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound near Sunset Road. Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound near Sunset Road. Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.More >>