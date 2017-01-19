Person shot, several others detained after robbery in north Charlotte

One person was shot and several people were detained after an incident involving several locations across north Charlotte Thursday.

It began at 2:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 2200 block of Alma Court for a reported robbery. Police said the robbers showed the victims weapons and demanded property before leaving the scene.

K9 officers and a police helicopter responded to the scene, and several people were detained.

Just 15 minutes later at 3 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 3rd and Kings Streets for a report of someone who had been shot.

The victim, who is expected to be OK, told police the shooting possibly occurred on Statesville Ave. near Tipton Drive.

As of 4:30 p.m., detectives were still interviewing victims and witnesses to try and determine exactly what happened.

No names or further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.