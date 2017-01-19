Person shot, several others detained after robbery in north Charlotte

Person shot, several others detained after robbery in north Char - | WBTV Charlotte

One person was shot and several people were detained after an incident involving several locations across north Charlotte Thursday.

It began at 2:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 2200 block of Alma Court for a reported robbery. Police said the robbers showed the victims weapons and demanded property before leaving the scene.

K9 officers and a police helicopter responded to the scene, and several people were detained. 

Just 15 minutes later at 3 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 3rd and Kings Streets for a report of someone who had been shot.

The victim, who is expected to be OK, told police the shooting possibly occurred on Statesville Ave. near Tipton Drive. 

As of 4:30 p.m., detectives were still interviewing victims and witnesses to try and determine exactly what happened.

No names or further information has been released. 

