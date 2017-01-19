CMS school bus catches fire, 16 students on board OK

Sixteen students on board a school bus that caught fire in east Charlotte Thursday are all OK, according to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Chestnut Avenue near Nassau Boulevard. From WBTV's Sky3, the school bus could be seen in the roadway and appeared to have caught fire in the engine area.

CMS officials said the bus, number 786, was carrying 16 students from E.E. Waddell Language Academy. When smoke started coming from the front of the bus, the driver was able to get all the students off safely.

Parents were then notified and a replacement bus was sent to pick up the remaining students.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the fire.

