CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Homer The Dragon Spreading Valentine's Day Love

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the Charlotte Knights are spreading love around the Queen City with help from Homer The Dragon. Much like in past years, the Knights are once again giving fans a chance to surprise their sweetie with a special Valentine's Day delivery from their lovable mascot.



For just $60, fans can purchase a special Valentine's Day package, which features a visit from Homer, two Field Box ticket vouchers to a 2017 Charlotte Knights regular season home game at BB&T Ballpark (Monday through Wednesday games), a rose, and your choice of a Knights hat, Knights t-shirt, or a Knights novelty item. Additional gift items are available for $15 each. Homer will be available to go door-to-door on either Monday, February 13th or Tuesday, February 14th -- just in time to surprise your loved one for Valentine’s Day.



$60 Package Includes:



- (2) Field Box Ticket Vouchers to a 2017 Charlotte Knights Regular Season Home Game (Monday through Wednesday games only)

- (1) Choice of either a Charlotte Knights Hat, Charlotte Knights T-Shirt, or Charlotte Knights novelty item

- (1) Rose



To select one of the two days available for delivery, as well as your desired gift, please log-on to CharlotteKnights.com for more details. A flyer will be available to download. Shortly after your order is placed, you will be contacted by a Charlotte Knights representative to discuss all of the details. Quantities are limited and are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to place an order is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7th. All deliveries must be within a 30-mile radius of BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. For additional questions, fans can 704-274-8192.





