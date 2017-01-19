Man charged in store owner's death makes his first court appearance

Carrying out the belief of strength in numbers, members of Charlotte's Liberian community filled half the seats of a Mecklenburg County courtroom Thursday.

They were here to show support for Massaquoi Kotay, who was shot and killed during a robbery at his North Tryon Street convenience store.

Family friend Dr. Gonsahn Mattaldi is the group’s spokesman.

"We come again to show a sign of solidarity," he said. "This is our moment for justice, and we will get justice."

Twenty-year-old Shalome Quaran Scott made his first court appearance in connection to the case. He's charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and possession a firearm.

This past Friday police also arrested Desmond Black. He faces the same charges.

Back at last week's crime scene, Kotay was remembered for his generosity, and the expressions of grief have been left near the place where he died.

Folks who live in the neighborhood are relieved that some closure has come in the case.

Back at the courthouse, supporters of the slain businessman say the type of violence that killed him is what they tried to escape by coming to America.

"We're immigrants that ran away from a war-torn area. Our intention was not to come here to meet war. We want peace, but we want our lives to be safe,” Mattaldi said.

Scott was given two more court dates. He has two bond hearings scheduled, one for February 1, and a second on February 6.

