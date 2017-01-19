MLS proposal will cost $175 Million, public input wanted

The new Major League Soccer (MLS) deal will cost $175 million, the Mecklenburg County Manager confirmed on Friday.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg has a winning model when it comes to sports stadiums," said Dena Diorio, the county manager. “The franchises in the future will be more expensive than what it will cost today, and the cost of the stadiums will only go up.”

The project will cost $175 million with the county and city each paying $43.75 million and the investment group of Bruton Smith paying $87.5 million. The county will also loan the team $75 million upfront that will be paid back over 25 years. The deal will last 25 years. The team is putting $12.5 million in cash up front as well.

“This is a special opportunity where Charlotte is competing with other exciting markets,” said Marcus Smith, a member of the investment/ownership team. "The average attendance at a MLS game last year was 21,000 thousand and that is a great number."

Smith confirmed that the Eastland mall site is off the table and the plan would be to build where Memorial Stadium is currently located.

“We heard directly from MLS and their response across the country. They really want stadiums in downtown locations, Uptown in Charlotte’s case,” said Marcus Smith.

County Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal on Jan. 26. As of Friday, sources tell WBTV the vote is split.

“We would have had this introduces, voted on, in 23 days with very little public input,” said Jim Puckett, a county Commissioner. “Only fools and speculators invest this much money, this fast.”

Puckett said mistakes can be made when a deal is made this fast.

“One person, with one idea, with one plan is the up or down vote. Who is to say we didn’t miss a much better opportunity that we people just didn’t know about,” said Puckett.

The public is encouraged to voice their opinion on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at a public hearing.

“Soccer is not a sport that we talk about around the Carolinas very much, however, it can be,” said Ella Scarborough, the County Chair. “We are continually looking at this and see if we can approve it. At this point, I hope that we do.”

The Charlotte Historic Landmark Commission has been involved in the talks as well. In the plan, a brick wall will be preserved and possible the historic ticket booths.

“The Historic Landmark Commission has the authority to delay a demolition permit for up to one year,” said Dr. Dan Morrill, Director of Historic Landmark Commission.

The county will be in charge of the design and construction of the new stadium.

The MLS will grant two franchises this term and two more at a later date and then they will cap the league.

