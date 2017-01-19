Tractor-trailer loses load, shuts down inbound Wilkinson Blvd ne - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor-trailer loses load, shuts down inbound Wilkinson Blvd near I-77

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A tractor-trailer lost its load Thursday afternoon, shutting down inbound Wilkinson Boulevard at Interstate 77.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted about the incident just before 2 p.m.

Officers are assisting motorists in the area. 

There's no word on when Wilkinson Boulevard is expected to reopen. 

