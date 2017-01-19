Crews restore power to more than 9,000 in Charlotte's Steele Creek area

More than 9,000 homes were without power in Charlotte's Steele Creek area Thursday.

The outages were reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the areas surrounding Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard. Duke Energy crews had most of the power restored just before 2:30 p.m.

According to Duke Energy, the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.

