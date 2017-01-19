Woman killed, four children injured in Wednesday's Lancaster County crash

A woman was killed and four children were injured in a crash in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old woman was traveling east on Highway 903 in a 2005 Chevy SUV when she ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and smashed into a tree.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

The woman went to Springs Memorial where she later died. Two children were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main and the two other children went to Springs Memorial by ambulance. Their condition has not been released.

Troopers say the woman killed was not wearing a seatbelt and it's unclear if the children were wearing seatbelts.

The woman's name has not been released.

