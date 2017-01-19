Veterans, lawmakers hope Trump administration brings more VA reform

Fearing a changing climate, federal budget cuts and environmental policies from President Donald Trump, the marchers took to the streets and circled around a few blocks near the park. They demanded support for research funding and evidence-based environmental policies.More >>
According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Eric Deon Combs was booked in the Gaston County jail Saturday morning after turning himself in to the Montgomery County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Caldwell counties are all under a Flood Watch until Monday at 8 p.m. Rainfall could exceed 2" in some areas, according to WBTV Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases.More >>
Scientists, students and research advocates rallied from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument on Earth Day, conveying a global message of scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.More >>
A Harris Teeter brand of frozen hash browns is being recalled after the company that produced them said golf ball materials might be mixed in the bag.More >>
