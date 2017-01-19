Recipe: Global Restaurant's Parmesan Pumpkin Farro Risotto - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Global Restaurant's Parmesan Pumpkin Farro Risotto

(Katie Rains | WBTV) (Katie Rains | WBTV)
PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Chef Bernard from Global Restaurant in Pineville shared his recipe for Parmesan Pumpkin Farro Risotto on Morning Break Thursday morning.

Risotto

Ingredients:

  • 1 qt farro grain
  • 1 qt white wine
  • 3 qt Parmesan stock (take 5qt of water add 2 lb of
  • Parmesan rinds & let reduce/simmer until you get 3 qt).
  • 4 clove garlic(peeled and shaved)
  • 16 oz organic pumpkin puree or you could use any fresh
  • squashes (2 lb)
  • 0.25 tsp cumin
  • 2 tsp chili
  • powder
  • 1.5 tbsp ancho powder
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 2 tbsp smoked salt
  • Seasoning S &P as needed

Directions:

  1. Sweet down farro grain in olive oil
  2. add garlic and cook until you can smell it
  3. add wine reduce till dry
  4. add little stock at the time.5 qt at a time until all in
  5. add seasoning and pumpkin puree
  6. Correct seasoning if needed

Vegetables 

Ingredients:

  • 2lb broccoli florets
  • 2lb Squash or any pumpkins
  • Instruction:
  • Turn oven at 400 f.

Directions:

  1. Take in piece your broccoli once all florets put them in a bowl
  2. add some Olive oil & seasoning to your liking, mix them well,
  3. then spray them around on a sheet tray. Roast them to your
  4. liking. Same operations with your squashes.

Parmesan Crisp

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Parmesan grated

Directions:

  1. Use a sheet tray with parchment paper in, spray then use any
  2. mold of any shape & sprinkle a thick layer inside.
  3. Bake at 350f for 7 minutes (until it gets golden). Let it chill before you touch them.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly